Art & Entertainment

‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan said “Actor banna safal ho gaya” as he recalled meeting India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, the inspiration for the actor's latest release 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Photo: X
info_icon

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan said “Actor banna safal ho gaya” as he recalled meeting India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, the inspiration for the actor's latest release 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik took to Instagram where he shared a video of him meeting Petkar while shooting a swimming sequence for the biopic, saying the 79-year-old Paralympian insisted on taking the stairs. Kartik said he was over the moon when Petkar told him “Ekdum mere jaisa kar rahe ho”, adding that Petkar even shared anecdotes about the medals he was wearing.

In the caption, Kartik wrote: “Couldn't have imagined a non-swimmer like myself swimming without the use of legs... Meet The Real Champion who inspired me to achieve the impossible @murlikantpetkar Firstly, Thank you for being you and being a living inspiration present amidst us Sir.” Kartik also said that at first, he did not believe that the story of 'Chandu Champion' could be true.

“Your story was important for everyone to know - to make everyone believe in themselves. When Kabir sir narrated ‘Chandu Champion’ for the first time, I didn't believe that this could be a true story. 'Aapne ek zindagi mein, anek zindagiyan jo jee hain' (sic),” he wrote. The 33-year-old star added that it was an “incredible experience” working on Petkar’s life. “From not being able to believe your story in the first place to living your extraordinary life for almost two years, it's been an incredible experience and utmost honour.

My life has changed ever since you entered my life. I have never received so much love and appreciation for my work before, as I'm getting for Chandu Champion. It's overwhelming!!,” the actor said. He added: "Really fortunate that I got the opportunity to meet you and relive some unbelievable, magical and inspiring moments of your life. Actor banna safal ho gaya.” Murlikant Petkar won the gold in 50m freestyle swimming at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany, clocking 37.33 seconds. Petkar, who served as a jawan in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army, sustained severe bullet wounds during the 1965 war against Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
  2. Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Tomorrow; Jairam Says Will Be In 'Attacking Mode' | Details
  3. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  4. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  5. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
Entertainment News
  1. S.S Rajamouli All Praise For Prabhas-Starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: 'Transported Me Into Various Realms'
  2. 'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Urges West Bengal CM To Stop Horse-Drawn Carriages
  3. Riteish Deshmukh On 'Kakuda': 'Balancing Horror And Comedy Is A Delicate Task'
  4. Kamal Haasan Shares Picture With Siddharth: ‘Objects In The Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear’
  5. Adah Sharma To Play 'Badass, Witty' Lead Role In New Show 'Rapchick Reeta'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: England Smile As Kohli, Pant Fall
  3. Formula 1: Pierre Gasly Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Alpine
  4. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Kiran Pahal Secures Berth In Women's 400m
  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Why India Will Advance To Final In Case Of Washout - Explained
World News
  1. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
  2. Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton
  3. From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions
  4. China Expels Ex-Defence Ministers Li Shangfu, Wei Fenghe Amid Corruption Row | Here's Why
  5. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights