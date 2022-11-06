AbRam Is A Kindly Child, Enjoys Fans Gathering Outside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with #AskSRK session on Twitter earlier on Saturday in which he responded to several queries from fans ranging from his upcoming films Pathaan and Jawan to his recent birthday celebrations. He also spoke about his kids and responding to one fan question, Shah Rukh talked about how his younger son AbRam responds to the sight of thousands of fans crowding outside their house just to catch a glimpse of him.

One fan asked, “How’s Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?” The actor responded, “He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad.”

He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad… https://t.co/mjICl32kU8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Every year on Shah Rukh’s birthday thousands of fans lined up the road outside his bungalow Mannat to celebrate the day and wish the actor. Shah Rukh came out to greet them at midnight from a platform built for his fan visits on the roof of the house. His son--9-year-old AbRam Khan--accompanied him and even waved to the crowd this year.

The actor also revealed that he is receiving some lessons from young AbRam these days. After a fan asked him, “What are you playing nowadays on PlayStation?,” Shah Rukh said, “Learning Fortnite from the little one…”

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan are also parents of Aryan is 25 while daughter Suhana is 22, who is soon set to make her acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies, which releases next year.