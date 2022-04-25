Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Vakeel Babu' Selected For New York Indian Film Festival

Actor Abhishek Banerjee announced on his Instagram that his short film 'Vakeel Babu' got selected for the New York Indian Film Festival.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 9:53 pm

Actor Abhishek Banerjee took to his social media to share that his short film ‘Vakeel Babu’ got selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022, according to Tribune India. He wrote in the caption that the film is travelling places and shared the poster. 

The film is based on the journey of Shiraz Hassan as he rediscovers his judicial role after being distracted by his video channel. The film aims at showing the role of lawyers in the clients lives. 

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming feature ’Nazarandaaz’ which stars actors Divya Dutt and Kumud Mishra alongside him. He also took to social media to upload a picture with the film’s crew.

Banerjee was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ He will also be seen in upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan.

