Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'

The actor, who played the role of Abhishek Sharma in the 2019 romantic comedy 'Student of the Year 2', starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday, shared: "I knew I wanted to do this role when I first read the script. A UP guy with a Lucknawi accent, this guy poses to be an alpha male but has a prominent vulnerable side to himself." "When I was working on 'Student of the Year 2', characters hailing from UP were becoming increasingly popular. I wanted to play one, but I just wasn’t getting any of those roles. And the moment this opportunity came to me, I had to grab it, and the fact that it was so well written made it a rewarding experience," said Abhishek.