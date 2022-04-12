Abhishek Bachchan Reveals What Shah Rukh Khan Advised Him Before He Began Acting

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of ‘Dasvi’. In an interview for the promotion of his film, Bachchan made an interesting revelation. He talked about rapping for ‘Bluffmaster’ title track and shared that the last line ‘UC, keep running home boy’ has a meaning.

He mentioned in an interview with The Bombay Journey, that UC means Uday Chopra, his ‘best friend’ from childhood. The words ‘keep running’ are important because they have a Shah Rukh Khan connection. “When we were set to become actors, Shah Rukh gave us a piece of advice. He said there are two kinds of actors. Both run. However, there’s one who runs because a mad dog is chasing him, and the other runs because he loves running,” said Bachchan.

He further continued, “He told us always be the second one. Do it because you love it and not because you are compelled by anything. That has always stayed with us. Both me and Uday keep telling each other to keep running.”

Bachchan went on to recollect how he, Uday Chopra, Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan would play cricket in Yash Chopra’s house. Shah Rukh Khan also used to join them at times.

The actor also opened up about his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan calling him his ‘real utaradhikari’. He said to the Indian Express, “Of course, it does. This was his reaction to 'Dasvi.' I have never talked about the pressure actually because I don’t think about it. If you think about it, you’d waste the energy which can be used to do a good job. At the end of the day, that’s all that counts. I just concentrate on the task at hand. You have to deal with the pressure. Nothing you can do is going to change that. So, use that energy to do a better job.”

‘Dasvi’ also features actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur and is streaming on Netflix.