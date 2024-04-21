Abhilash Thapliyal: My First Film Was A Big Disaster, And The Kind Of Flak It Drew, I Was Really Disappointed Afterward, I Do Rely A Lot On Validation

A

When I did my first film, every billboard had my hoarding, I was everywhere, and I thought that this was going to be a blockbuster, and I am going to be the most sought-after actor after this film. It was a box office disaster. Not a lot of people even know about that film. Thankfully, I learned my lesson very early in my career that you shouldn’t be expecting too much from a story; you just do your job and get out of that project. Do your job with all honesty and sincerity. And that is what I have been doing since then. I always hope for the best, but I am always prepared for the worst.