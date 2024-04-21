Abhilash Thapliyal: My First Film Was A Big Disaster, And The Kind Of Flak It Drew, I Was Really Disappointed Afterward, I Do Rely A Lot On Validation

Abhilash Thapliyal has been slowly and steadily making a mark in the film industry. Whether it has been ‘Blurr’ or ‘Faadu’ or ‘Aspirants’, he has always been one of the most talked about actors when it comes to playing different sorts of characters on screen. His latest film ‘Maidaan’ has been has been garnering a great response from the audiences, despite having been delayed by over years.
‘Maidaan’ has got Abhilash Thapliyal immense goodwill and people in the film industry have stood up and taken notice of his performance at a bog level. This is probably his first big budget movie and his performance in it has given filmmakers more faith in his abilities as an actor.
Talking to Prateek Sur, Abhilash Thapliyal opens up about how he ended up being an actor, his approach to characters, the scrutiny that comes with success, and lots more.
Excerpts from the candid conversation:
Can you share a bit about your background and what initially drew you to the world of acting?
I come from Uttarakhand but I am an army kid, so I was born in J&K and raised all across the country. Professionally, I have been a radio jockey, and I came to Mumbai to be a part of Kapil Sharma’s show, which never happened. But then I got my first film, and since then, I have been enjoying the process and playing different parts. I think post-Aspirants, a lot of directors and makers have shown a lot of confidence and offered me varied parts. So yeah, I am loving the journey.
You’ve been involved in various projects over the years. Is there a particular role or project that holds a special place in your heart?
I think ‘Blurr’ will always be very special to me, mainly because I can’t even now imagine myself as an antagonist. The director trusted me with that part, and the kind of reactions and reviews I got were overwhelming. Apart from that, of course, ‘Faadu’ holds a special place because my character in ‘Faadu’ was very different from who I am in real life. I don’t drink or smoke, and my character here was that of an addict. One project that will hold a very special place in my heart will be ‘Kennedy’ because a) It was with Anurag Kashyap, and b) It is because of this project I could experience the whole Cannes Festival.
How do you approach preparing for a new role?
I am not a trained actor, so my first reaction is to surrender to my director. Secondly, I look for characters from my life. So, if there is anyone I have seen or observed who is similar to that character or if I have been close to someone who resembles that character, I try to bring those nuances to my performance. That is something I have done in the recent past. But primarily, I am a director’s actor. I surrender, and that comes very naturally to me. Whatever my director tells me to do, I execute.
Do you have any specific methods or techniques that you find particularly helpful?
As I have mentioned, I am not a trained actor, so every project and every character is something new for me. I am also trying to figure out myself in this world, so there is no specific method or technique that I have applied. With every character, I think my approach changes, but there is no specific technique or method to crack a character as of now.
Your recent films have received acclaim from both critics and audiences. What do you think sets these projects apart and resonates with viewers?
Any film or story that receives applause or acclaim, the credit first of all goes to the director. For all the films/web shows that I have been a part of, the credit first goes to the director and then to us actors. I try to create my characters closer to reality; I draw them from real life. Whether it’s SK from ‘Aspirants’, Roxy from ‘Faadu’, Deepak from ‘Blurr’, or the recent character Dev Matthew from ‘Maidaan’, they are very real characters, and I think that is what connects and resonates with the audience.
With success often comes scrutiny. How do you handle criticism, whether it’s about your performances or other aspects of your career?
As actors and public personalities, every work we do, every story we tell is for the audience to assess. It is in the public domain, so you really can’t escape criticism. My first film was a big disaster, and the kind of flak it drew, I was really disappointed afterward. I do rely a lot on validation. I always think that as actors, we either get a ‘galli’ or a ‘taali’. But yeah, I am trying to become that person who reacts to bouquets and brickbats alike.
You’ve been quite active on social media, engaging with your fans and sharing insights into your life. How do you think platforms like Instagram and Twitter have changed the way celebrities interact with their audience?
I believe every few decades, the relationship between actors, celebrities, and their fans and viewers changes. In today’s day and age, you have to open your doors, just like your hearts, for our viewers. I do share a lot of things on social media, but I am very cautious as to what I am putting out there for the audience to see. I used to do a lot of political commentary initially, I used to make a lot of reels, but now I want my visual performances to be exclusive to my professional work when it comes to web shows and films. And I don’t want to do a lot of reels and video content for social media anymore.
Your career has seen its share of ups and downs. What’s been the biggest challenge you’ve faced so far, and how did you overcome it?
When I did my first film, every billboard had my hoarding, I was everywhere, and I thought that this was going to be a blockbuster, and I am going to be the most sought-after actor after this film. It was a box office disaster. Not a lot of people even know about that film. Thankfully, I learned my lesson very early in my career that you shouldn’t be expecting too much from a story; you just do your job and get out of that project. Do your job with all honesty and sincerity. And that is what I have been doing since then. I always hope for the best, but I am always prepared for the worst.
Looking ahead, what are some of your goals or aspirations for the future, both personally and professionally?
I just want to collaborate with the best storytellers this country has. I have worked with Anurag Kashyap, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Navdeep Singh, Ajay Behl, and I just want the list to keep growing. And I have worked with these directors in a very short span of time, so my expectations have gone through the roof. I want to be a part of good stories, good characters, and every day I keep telling myself that the screen length does not matter. If your character is important, if your story is good, and if your director is someone you can rely on, then just go for it.