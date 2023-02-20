Aarushi Nishank: Rejections Polish You

As an actress, producer, dancer, Aarushi Nishank has seen it all, when it comes to her career. Aarushi rose to fame from her music videos ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ opposite Himansh Kohli and ‘Teri Galiyon Se’ opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary. While she is clearly a pro at the work she does now, she believes that it was the rejections along the way that helped her strive better.

“I believe rejections polish you, I am a believer in luck and in my stars, and from each rejection, I learned and then stand out again. We learn from our failures or rejections only then do we become who we are right now,” she says.

Talking about her love for acting, she says, “I really admired the versatility in the characters of ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Gangubai’, would have loved to portray these roles. I am an International Kathak exponent and have performed in more than 17 countries in a span of 15 years, so I am an artist since the start of my career. Performing or acting is not a challenge for me, it's all about exploring new ways to perform in front of my audience.”

Her family has always supported her endeavours. “I come from a literature and art-loving background. My mother was a kathak dancer and a principal as well. My parents were both writers. I didn't need any validation as they knew my capabilities and hunger for work. Since I started performing Kathak till my first music video ‘Wafa Na Raas Ayee’ he’s the one you vouches highly about me and about my skills,” says Aarushi.

Talking about her future plans, as a producer, she says, “We are happy to work with the big directors as well as the new directors. We are already working on multiple projects, which we will be announcing soon, where we are working with the new-era directors.”