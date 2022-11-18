Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Officially Engaged

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 11:32 pm

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, theatre director Ira Khan, on Friday, got engaged to her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare.

Ira had announced in September that she will soon get engaged to the celebrity fitness trainer.

Her family members including Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as Imran Khan and Mansoor Khan, attended the engagement ceremony held here.

Ira opted for a red floor-length off-shoulder gown, while Shikhare wore a black tuxedo for the ceremony.

The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

