Aamir Khan is currently in the news for two things – for wholeheartedly supporting ‘Laapataa Ladies’ which has been directed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and also for attending the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The actor was seen dancing at the pre-wedding celebration. Recently, the actor was asked why he danced at the celebration, and this is what he had to say.