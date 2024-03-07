Aamir Khan is currently in the news for two things – for wholeheartedly supporting ‘Laapataa Ladies’ which has been directed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and also for attending the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The actor was seen dancing at the pre-wedding celebration. Recently, the actor was asked why he danced at the celebration, and this is what he had to say.
Taking to the Instagram of Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir Khan conducted a live question and answer session with the audience. He answered numerous questions from his fans and haters alike. During the live stream, one user asked the actor why he was seen dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding. The user said that it was strange considering how the actor did not dance at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding.
Replying to the user, Khan clarified that he did dance at Ira’s wedding too. He said, “Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kiya aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kiya. Kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Nita, Mukesh, and their kids are like family to me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain (I danced at my daughter's wedding too and at Mukesh's son's wedding too because he is my close friend. I dance at their weddings; they dance at mine).”
Khan also talked about supporting newcomers and good cinema in Bollywood. He asked people to support even those movies which do not have a star-studded cast. He talked about why people should support cinema rather than actors. The actor promised to return with another live question and answer session on his birthday, March 14.