Aamir Khan REACTS To Trolls Asking Him To 'Stop Using Drugs', 'Change Stylist'

Another troll said, “Sir, it looks like you are on drugs, stop taking drugs.” Aamir replied back, “Kya bol rahe ho yaar (What are you saying)?” One also questioned Mr Perfectionist on why he was dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, but not at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding. Aamir responding to it said that he danced at his daughter’s wedding and he danced at Anant-Radhika's bash because Ambanis are his great family friends and they dance on each other’s family functions.