Aamir Khan REACTS To Trolls Asking Him To 'Stop Using Drugs', 'Change Stylist'

After 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan is making a comeback into acting with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. He has also produced it. Aamir has kickstarted the shooting of his upcoming movie. At several events, he has shared details about his movie. Aamir hosted an Instagram live session to interact with his fans where he responded to their questions. He also got trolled for his dressing sense and one even said that he takes drugs.
During the live session, Aamir was reading the users' comments as he replied to their queries. One of the users asked Aamir to “change his stylist”. To which he replied, “Yeh acha toh lag raha hai. (This is looking good).” He added, “Mera style unique hai toh zyadatar logo ko pasand nahi aata. (My style is unique so a lot of people don’t appreciate it).
Another troll said, “Sir, it looks like you are on drugs, stop taking drugs.” Aamir replied back, “Kya bol rahe ho yaar (What are you saying)?” One also questioned Mr Perfectionist on why he was dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, but not at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding. Aamir responding to it said that he danced at his daughter’s wedding and he danced at Anant-Radhika's bash because Ambanis are his great family friends and they dance on each other’s family functions.
For the unversed, Aamir shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'. They were also joined by Ram Charan.
Talking about his forthcoming movie, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Aamir is planning to release it on Christmas. He said it's an entertaining film. Earlier, at a promotional event for ‘Laapataa Ladies', Aamir said that his film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same''.
“The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective,'' he added.