Aalim Hakim To ‘Super Duper’ Ram Charan: Happiest Birthday To The Most Amazing Soul

Ram Charan, who is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, stepped into the world of acting with the 2007 action film 'Chirutha'. He gained the spotlight with S. S. Rajamouli’s ‘Magadheera’ and then went on to star in popular films such as Racha, Naayak , Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele and Dhruva.