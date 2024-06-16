Aakkash Ahuja Reveals How His 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' Character An Odd One Out In A World Chasing Luxury

Aakkash, who is known for 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' plays Rajat Khanna, a middle-class boy in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', who is just happy and content with his life. "In a world where everyone seeks social media views, luxury, and showcasing happiness, Rajat is the odd one out. He is very happy with his life. He earns less but is very happy and satisfied. No matter what the situation is, he loves his family dearly." Speaking of the title of the show, he said: "It means everyone should dare to dream, no matter how difficult the circumstances are. No matter how much struggle you have in your life, hope should never die."