'Aadujeevitham' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Witnesses Further Drop In First Week

'Aadujeevitham' aka 'The Goat Life' which had a thunderous opening at the box office, saw a further dip in its collections at the domestic box office on day 7. Directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the movie hit the theatres worldwide on March 28. The survival drama was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the movie earned Rs 3.75 crore nett in India on Wednesday. It is to be noted that, it's the lowest day-wise figure since its release.