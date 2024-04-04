'Aadujeevitham' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Witnesses Further Drop In First Week

'Aadujeevitham' aka 'The Goat Life' which had a thunderous opening at the box office, saw a further dip in its collections at the domestic box office on day 7. Directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the movie hit the theatres worldwide on March 28. The survival drama was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the movie earned Rs 3.75 crore nett in India on Wednesday. It is to be noted that, it's the lowest day-wise figure since its release.
On day 1, 'Aadujeevitham' minted Rs 7.6 crore nett in India in all languages, on day 2, it made a collection of Rs 6.25 crore nett. On day 3, it pocketed Rs 7.75 crore, on day 4, the Malayalam film earned Rs 8.7 crore and on day 5, it saw a significant drop in collections as it earned only Rs 5.4 crore. On day 6, it witnessed further decline as the films raked in Rs 4.4 crore. The first-week box office collection of 'Aadujeevitham' stands at Rs 43.85 crore nett in India.
Advertisement
It took 16 years for the makers to finally present 'Aadujeevitham' to audience. It has been lauded by not only by critics and fans but also celebs. Apart from Prithviraj, the film also starred Amala Paul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in key roles.
Prithviraj Sukmaran recently told ANI, “In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had.”
Advertisement
The 'Lucifer' director further said, ''Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualise in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualised. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference"