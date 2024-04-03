Art & Entertainment

‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Survival Drama Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

Prithviraj's survival drama is looking to surpass Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in its second weekend of release.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Aadujeevitham’ released on March 28, and within six days of its release, the survival drama has managed to remain steady at the box office. After a decent extended weekend, the film passed the crucial Monday test. On its first Tuesday, it earned a strong Rs 4.50 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

While the numbers did drop by nearly a crore from Monday, ‘Aadujeevitham’ has found its stability at the box office. The Blessy-directed film is now looking to remain steady at till the end of its first week of release before it heads into its second weekend. The six-day collection of ‘Aadujeevitham’ currently stands at Rs 40.40 crore, and by the end of week on Thursday, it will cross Rs 50 crore mark, ahead of its jump over to the next weekend.

While the Tuesday collections of Rs 4.50 crore are ahead of other recent Malayalam-language hits, the film’s collections have raced past ahead of the Bollywood film ‘Crew’, which is headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The heist comedy collected Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk, while the Hollywood film ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ minted Rs 4.75 crore. While the official figures are awaited, the worldwide gross of ‘Aadujeevitham’ is around Rs 75 crore after Tuesday’s collections.

The film, an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name by Benyami, revolves around the life of Najeeb Muhammed, who is employed as a goatherd against his will. He needs to survive in a slave-like situation in the middle of the Saudi desert.

