‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Survival Drama Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark

While the numbers did drop by nearly a crore from Monday, ‘Aadujeevitham’ has found its stability at the box office. The Blessy-directed film is now looking to remain steady at till the end of its first week of release before it heads into its second weekend. The six-day collection of ‘Aadujeevitham’ currently stands at Rs 40.40 crore, and by the end of week on Thursday, it will cross Rs 50 crore mark, ahead of its jump over to the next weekend.