‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Survival Drama Continues To Perform Well

Filmmaker Blessy’s survival drama ‘Aadujeevitham’ (The Goat Life), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, witnessed an impressive opening weekend after its release on March 28. Moving ahead, the film saw a dip in its daily box office collections on Monday, but still is getting positive response at the box office. ‘Aadujeevitham’ has managed to pass the crucial Monday test at the box office, and has surpassed the collections of several major Malayalam releases in 2024.
‘Aadujeevitham’ saw its highest single-day earning of Rs 8.7 crore on Sunday, and on Monday, it witnessed an impressive nett of Rs 5.25 crore on Monday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite a dip of 39 per cent, the total domestic nett of the survival drama now stands at Rs 35.55 crore, with a global collection of Rs 64.85 crore.
Advertisement
On Monday, ‘Aadujeevitham’ witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 53.74 per cent in the Malayalam market. While the morning shows saw a 40.85 per cent occupancy, it rose to 52.52 per cent in the afternoon shows, and peaked at 61.26 per cent in the evening. However, in the night shows, the occupancy dipped and stood at 60.31 per cent. In Kerala, the film collected Rs 3.85 crore on its fifth day, as reported by local industry tracker What The Fuss.
Meanwhile, the film’s first Monday collection is much higher than several other blockbuster Malayalam movies of 2024 such as ‘Manjummel Boys’, which currently remains the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film has also crossed the collections of ‘Premalu’, ‘Bramayugam’ and ‘Abraham Ozler’, which minted Rs 2.6 crore, Rs 1.65 crore, Rs 1.65 crore, and Rs 1.35 crore, respectively.
Advertisement
Clearly, the success of ‘Aadujeevitham’ is a significant boost to the industry. On Sunday, the survival drama has collected Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office, and is the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this milestone.