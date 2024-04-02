‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Survival Drama Continues To Perform Well

On Monday, ‘Aadujeevitham’ witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 53.74 per cent in the Malayalam market. While the morning shows saw a 40.85 per cent occupancy, it rose to 52.52 per cent in the afternoon shows, and peaked at 61.26 per cent in the evening. However, in the night shows, the occupancy dipped and stood at 60.31 per cent. In Kerala, the film collected Rs 3.85 crore on its fifth day, as reported by local industry tracker What The Fuss.