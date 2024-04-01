‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Blessy's Survival Drama Ft. Prithviraj Sukumaran Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

It cannot go unnoticed that ‘Aadujeevitham’ has also been performing better than director Chidambaram’s survival thriller ‘Manjummel Boys’, which recently turned out to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. In the first four days of release, ‘Aadujeevitham’ minted domestic nett collections of Rs 7.6 crore, Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 8.5 crore respectively, while ‘Manjummel Boys’, which also released on a Thursday, collected Rs 3.3 crore, Rs 3.25 crore, Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.7 crore. However, if ‘Aadujeevitham’ would be able to surpass the collections of ‘Manjummel Boys’ and emerge as the highest-grosser in Malayalam, still remains to be seen.