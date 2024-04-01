‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Blessy's Survival Drama Ft. Prithviraj Sukumaran Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Filmmaker Blessy’s survival drama ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, has concluded its opening weekend in theatres with strong box office numbers. It has also become the fastest Malayalam film to collect Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office.
The film kicked off its theatrical run on Thursday (March 28) and minted Rs 7.6 crore at the domestic box office. It then saw a dip on Friday, collecting Rs 6.25 crore. However, it again witnessed a 24 percent jump on Saturday and the film made Rs 7.75 crore. With fantastic reviews and word of mouth, the film made its highest single-day domestic nett of Rs 9.17 crore on Sunday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Currently, the survival drama’s total domestic nett collection stands at Rs 30.77 crore.
Coming to the Malayalam market, the film saw an impressive overall occupancy rate of 79.92 per cent on Sunday. While the morning shows began with a 69.69 percent occupancy, it increased significantly to 86.82 percent during the afternoon and were at the highest at 89.40 percent in the evening. However, during the night screenings, there was a decline and the film had an occupancy rate of 73.77 per cent. In Kerala, the film made Rs 5.44 crore on its fourth day, as reported by local industry tracker What The Fuss.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the film producers announced that the worldwide gross of ‘Aadujeevitham’ has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and with the feat, the film is the fastest Malayalam film to enter the club. The record was previously held by Prithviraj Sukumaran’s debut directorial, ‘Lucifer’, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.
It cannot go unnoticed that ‘Aadujeevitham’ has also been performing better than director Chidambaram’s survival thriller ‘Manjummel Boys’, which recently turned out to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. In the first four days of release, ‘Aadujeevitham’ minted domestic nett collections of Rs 7.6 crore, Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 8.5 crore respectively, while ‘Manjummel Boys’, which also released on a Thursday, collected Rs 3.3 crore, Rs 3.25 crore, Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.7 crore. However, if ‘Aadujeevitham’ would be able to surpass the collections of ‘Manjummel Boys’ and emerge as the highest-grosser in Malayalam, still remains to be seen.