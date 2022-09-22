A Look At AIB Co-founder Rohan Joshi’s Love Affair With Controversy

Indian comedian Rohan Joshi, who was a member of the now-defunct controversial comedy group AIB, is in news for all the wrong reasons again. This time, his strong comments on the late Indian comedian Raju Srivastav didn’t go down well with a segment of social media users.

Raju Srivastav, who was a well-known comedian and also played roles in Bollywood movies, passed away on Wednesday morning after being hospitalized for more than a month due to a heart attack.

While celebrities from different walks of life expressed grief hearing the news, Stand up comedian Rohan Joshi's comment on Raju's demise was termed insensitive and has been called out by the netizens and fellow Industry members.

He commented "We haven't lost a thing, whether it was Karma, whether it was the roast or any comic in the news. Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to shit on newer comics, especially after the new wave of standup started. He went on every fuckall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming artform and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few jokes but understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. Fuck him and good riddance"The late comedian’s fans slam Rohan for his language towards someone's demise and this resulted into Rohan deleting the comment.

However, this is not the first time that the former AIB comedian has made headlines for something controversial.

In April 2021, Joshi had taken to Instagram last year to make comments on the supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deaths of their family members due to Covid. "To all bhakts who have lost their loved ones during this crisis, be strong. Your dad and Akshay Kumar are building you a lovely temple where you can go and pray for their departed souls,” he posted that time while taking a dig at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I have nothing but contempt for them and not a shred of sympathy. F**k the high road," he further wrote. His highly insensitive post in the midst of a deadly pandemic elicited strong criticism.

In April, 2020, Joshi also took to his Twitter account to post that “Someone needs to wipe this entire Pawar clan off the face of the Earth” and called them stains of semen. His abusive tweets were not limited to the Pawar family alone. In another tweet, he said, “Rapes are prevented because men and photos of Mamata Banerjee interact freely.”

Rohan Joshi has also posted a lot of abusive content against the Thackeray family on his Twitter account. In one tweet he says, “Today is Maharashtra Day. Slap a Thackeray.”

He has also made a particularly offensive tweet against Raj Thackeray. He said, “I was just followed by “rah Thackeray” and a photograph of a giant penis. Can’t figure out which is worse.”