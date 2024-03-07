OTT has been a boon for filmmakers to tell stories of courage, depth, and valour of the modern woman. We have seen many women-centric stories that show some brave and dynamic female characters. Prime Video has some amazing women-led shows which are already streaming and some are yet to stream. From Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming historical drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ to the crime thriller ‘Dahaad’, here's the list of titles that celebrate womanhood.
'Dahaad'
'Dahaad' is an 8-episode action thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. In the series, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sinha) investigates a series of brutal deaths of women who are found in public bathrooms. The deaths which first appear as suicides later, through investigation, it comes to light that all women were killed by a serial killer. Sonakshi plays a brave female police officer and she aces her part to the T. The show has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
'Four More Shots Please!'
'Four More Shots Please!' is the story of four female friends from different professions who deal with romance, heartbreaks, work-life conflicts, ambitions in their day-to-day life. The series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.
'Hush Hush'
'Hush Hush' has a stellar ensemble cast including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Ayesha Jhulka and Shahana Goswami, among others. The series is created by Tanuja Chandra. The 7-episode crime thriller revolves around the lives of five women who come across an unforeseen event that turn their lives topsy-turvy. It's about how in this difficult times they come together to support one another.
'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is an upcoming film that will release on Prime Video on March 21. Led by Sara Ali Khan, it is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, and Anand Tiwari in jey roles. Emraan Hashmi has a special guest appearance. It's about a 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), who forms an underground radio station to bring the truth of the British and fight for India's freedom.
'Big Girls Don’t Cry'
'Big Girls Don’t Cry' is a school drama series featuring Pooja Bhatt with an ensemble cast including Bodhisattva Sharma, Zoya Hussain, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chaddha, Raima Sen, Dalai, Tenzin Lhakyila, amongst others. It is created by Nithya Mehra and is set in a girl’s boarding school. It will show the challenges faced by girls while chasing their dreams and aspirations. The show shows embracing sisterhood, coming together of young girls while navigating through the adventures of hostel life.
Apart from the above titles, the other shows include 'Fleabag', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'The Peripheral' and 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' among others which you can watch this weekend.