'Dahaad'

'Dahaad' is an 8-episode action thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. In the series, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sinha) investigates a series of brutal deaths of women who are found in public bathrooms. The deaths which first appear as suicides later, through investigation, it comes to light that all women were killed by a serial killer. Sonakshi plays a brave female police officer and she aces her part to the T. The show has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.