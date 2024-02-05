66th Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Stage With 'Bloody' Performance Of 'Vampire'

As per ‘People’, the screen behind Rodrigo began to ooze out red liquid, as fake blood began to appear on the singer herself, who closed the performance surrounded by red imagery.

Rodrigo received six nominations at this year's Grammy Awards: record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for the chart-topping ‘Vampire’ album of the year and best pop vocal album for ‘Guts’ as well as best rock song for ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl’.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show's host.