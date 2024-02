Miley Cyrus, who took home her first-ever Grammy award, which was handed to her by Mariah Carey causing the ‘Flowers’ singer to fangirl over the moment.

Carey presented Cyrus with the first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance. Cyrus was seemingly shocked to hear her name from Carey.

As the singer approached the podium and said: “This is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment.”