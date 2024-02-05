66th Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish's Performance On 'What Was I Made For?' Earns Standing Ovation

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who is nominated in 6 categories at the ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, gave a moving performance on her song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the blockbuster film ‘Barbie’ along with her brother Finneas at the award ceremony.

Her brother accompanied the singer on piano. Eilish was clad in a green plaid coat, a green dress and a pink head scarf for her performance.

She sang while seated on a stool, and also donned dramatic black sunglasses for the performance. She took the glasses off mid-way during her performance of the song. After her performance, the singer received a standing ovation from the crowd owing to her moving performance.