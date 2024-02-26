‘57 Seconds’ Movie Review: Josh Hutcherson, Morgan Freeman’s Time-Travel Story Squandered By Pathetic Visual Effects

‘57 Seconds’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

Macon Blair and Rusty Cundieff’s screenplay based on E.C. Tubb’s short story actually has a very thrilling feel to it. Even though it’s quite predictable, yet the way the time travel is written into the story is quite good. You actually start putting that into your own daily life and start imagining what if I get a second chance at rectifying my small mistakes here and there by going back in time 57 seconds.

But the novelty of the writing is killed by some pathetic direction by Rusty Cundieff. Right from the very start it opens up like B-Grade film and it keeps sinking further and further below. The visual effects of a plane crash, or even the time when people are experiencing the time travel is so terrible that you’re left wondering why are you even watching this film. The story’s predictability could have been very well hidden by some adept direction. Sadly, that didn’t happen. On the contrary, the way the actors are made to act or rather react to the time travel scene looks oh-so-fake. As the captain of the ship, Rusty Cundieff could have said no to so many things and changed the course of things in a much better way.

Andrew Strahorn’s cinematography is so sub-standard that you’re constantly getting the look and feel of a B-Grade film. The way the shots are taken, especially the flight sequence and the time travel bits are just too subpar.

The editing by John Quinn is probably the only good thing about the film. He has managed to keep things in place quite nicely. He has been able to keep the story short so that you don’t have to bear the idiocy for too long. Also, he seems to be the only one who is trying to make the time travel sequences look a tad-bit watchable.

Nathan Furst’s music is forgettable. Actually, in a thriller movie based around time travel, you’re supposed to have a good background score which makes you feel like you’re travelling right with the characters. Sadly, Nathan Furst’s music didn’t have much to offer.