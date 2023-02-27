5 Women With Unconventional Talents To Watch Out For

Today's audiences have access to a wealth of talent owing to the thriving digital landscape. Young, undiscovered talent is given the chance to show off their talents, developing their own fan bases and audiences. These artists and talent require a solid support system that can guide them in maximising their strengths in order to advance in their respective careers.

A platform that nurtures such talent is Collective Artists Network. Here is a look at some of the talented women in entertainment and fashion who are breaking new ground in their respective industries.

Aisha Ahmed

This charming actor has established a solid reputation for herself in the realm of digital entertainment. One of the leading faces of the Gen Z generation, Aisha has featured in well-known OTT series. Her famous work includes Zindagi in Short, Minus One, Adulting, Lock’d in and Balcony Buddies. Aisha has made an independent name for herself with her indomitable and natural acting chops. She is the daughter of actor Ruksar Rehman (most recently seen in ‘The Night Manager’).

Komal Pandey

Ruling the digital fashion scene, Komal Pandey has risen to be a force to reckon with in fashion. Starting her career with Popxo, she branched out to create her own content on Youtube and Instagram and met with great success. She has won the Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Influencer three times in a row and was also named in Forbes India’s Top Digital Stars list in the Number 3 position. She is known for her unconventional approach to styling and constantly reinventing to be able to bring fresh content to her followers.

Tanya Ghavri

She is the woman behind some of the best-dressed A-list Bollywood celebrities. Known for styling the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, Tanya is on top of her game and is counted among the top stylists in India. She is also an entrepreneur and runs the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show which endeavours to bring the best designers in India together. She plays an important role in influencing the fashion and style scene in India through her business venture.

Anumita Nadesan

She won hearts all over with a spell-binding debut on Instagram. This girl from Trivandrum continues to wow audiences with her music covers and caught the attention of many big wigs from the music and entertainment industry with her soulful, refreshing music. While she started off by making covers of famous songs, she has gone on to launch her own music. This internet sensation is a singer, a songwriter and also a content creator. She became the first woman to bag the cover of the most prestigious 'Indie India’ playlist on Spotify. Having learnt carnatic music since childhood, Anumita is also being trained in Hindustani classical music.

Raashi Sood

A teacher by profession, Raashi Sood became a sensation by delivering outstanding Punjabi music. She topped the music charts for her song ‘Out of Love’ and is known for gracing the Times Square Billboard alongside popular music personality Raja Kumari. Popstar Raashi Sood is also a lyricist and playback singer. Raashi has made a mark with her versatile music and magnetic personality and is known for her songs ‘Sorry Sorry’ and ‘Mil Mahiya’ among others.