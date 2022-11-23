5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

Wedding season is finally here, and all the bridesmaids are in a rush to find the perfect dress to wear at their favourite’s wedding. Now with Disha Patani serving us traditional looks all year, we are here to go through her wardrobe which has been on our minds forever. Her style statements are sure to be a massive hit during this season.

Disha Patani is a sensation on her own and she has time and again set the bar high when it comes to nailing fashion. She is stunning, vivacious, and completely incredible in everything she wears. In traditional wear, there is a different charm to her look.

Here’s looking at Disha Patani’s hottest wedding wardrobe that girls everywhere should definitely take inspiration from during this wedding season:

Golden Blouse And Sea Green Lehenga

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks startlingly gorgeous in this golden blouse and sea-green lehenga. We can not take our eyes off and how. This beautiful lehenga like a perfect choice for the wedding

White Anarkali Kurta

Disha Patani Instagram

This white Anarkali kurta is a very promising vidai outfit for a gloomy morning after a happening Shadhi. Disha Patani looks like a vision in white and one can look similar if they make similar choices.

Pistachio Sharara

Disha Patani Instagram

A perfect Mehendi outfit couldn't be more perfect than this Pistachio Sharara. It sounds like a perfect fit for a Sangeet night.

Baby Pink Saree

Disha Patani Instagram

Well, who carries sarees better than Disha Patani? This baby pink saree with white lace is the perfect outfit for a wedding night.

Peach Lace Lehenga

Disha Patani has always set wedding goals high. If one is attending a royal wedding, this simple and elegant look will make you the shining star of the wedding night.