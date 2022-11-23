Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

The wedding season is here, and people are looking for inspiration from all over. So, look no further. Here are 5 gorgeous traditional looks from Disha Patani’s wardrobe that you can recreate this wedding season.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 2:15 pm

Wedding season is finally here, and all the bridesmaids are in a rush to find the perfect dress to wear at their favourite’s wedding. Now with Disha Patani serving us traditional looks all year, we are here to go through her wardrobe which has been on our minds forever. Her style statements are sure to be a massive hit during this season.

Disha Patani is a sensation on her own and she has time and again set the bar high when it comes to nailing fashion. She is stunning, vivacious, and completely incredible in everything she wears. In traditional wear, there is a different charm to her look.

Here’s looking at Disha Patani’s hottest wedding wardrobe that girls everywhere should definitely take inspiration from during this wedding season:

Golden Blouse And Sea Green Lehenga

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks startlingly gorgeous in this golden blouse and sea-green lehenga. We can not take our eyes off and how. This beautiful lehenga like a perfect choice for the wedding

White Anarkali Kurta

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

This white Anarkali kurta is a very promising vidai outfit for a gloomy morning after a happening Shadhi. Disha Patani looks like a vision in white and one can look similar if they make similar choices.

Pistachio Sharara

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

A perfect Mehendi outfit couldn't be more perfect than this Pistachio Sharara. It sounds like a perfect fit for a Sangeet night.

Baby Pink Saree

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Well, who carries sarees better than Disha Patani? This baby pink saree with white lace is the perfect outfit for a wedding night.

Peach Lace Lehenga

Disha Patani has always set wedding goals high. If one is attending a royal wedding, this simple and elegant look will make you the shining star of the wedding night.

Related stories

Disha Patani's Order Of Eating Carbs Is Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff's Command

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics

Tiger Shroff Finally Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Disha Patani

Tags

Art & Entertainment Disha Patani
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End