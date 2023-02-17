5 Times Pragya Jaiswal Has Taught Us How To Travel In Style

As the temperature is soaring it is officially time to pack our bags and go on a soothing vacation. Just like every year, Pragya Jaiswal has taken a break from her hectic schedule and has decided to spend a vacation at her favourite location.

Pragya Jaiswal has been acing her fashion game and her vacation looks and here are a few of her vacation looks that you can steal from her wardrobe, right now:

Pragya looks gorgeous in this aqua-green strapless crop top. She posted a picture where she was seen enjoying the Sun and flaunting her stylish vacay-style. She completes the look with white trousers and cat-eye sunglasses along with her infectious smile.

Pragya Jaiswal's co-ord set of a white bralette and baggy trousers with black abstract patterns are perfect for you to add to your vacation wardrobe. With minimal makeup, she looks extremely comfy, which is a necessity during a vacation. The ensemble is giving us chic vibes as she dons a jacket and a cool pair of sunglasses.

Pragya Jaiswal looks cozy as she sports the classic tweed cape dress. The dress paired with the black thigh-high boots gives her a classy look. The black sunglasses surely add on to the flair of the outfit.

Pragya Jaiswal this vacation apparel is surely something to look at. The black leather dress layered with a white turtle neck makes her look absolutely dreamy. The black knee-high suede boots complete her look. It is a perfect winter look for your wardrobe.

A snowy day calls for a comfy and stylish outfit and Pragya is slaying it with style. She wears a white faux fur jacket layered with a baby-blue turtleneck and pairs it with bell-bottom jeans. She wears black boots and sunglasses which are a must for a hike on a snowy mountain trail.

This was just a glimpse of the diva's amazing wardrobe. We are excited to see more such trendy looks by Pragya Jaiswal in the future!