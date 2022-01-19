Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Things You Missed In The 'Moon Knight' Trailer

The character of Moon Knight has finally risen to the big screen for Marvel's Cinematic Universe after fans longing for a project on the comic character. After much hype, Marvel Studio's has released the trailer for their 'Moon Knight' TV series coming in March 2022, which stars actor Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight.

5 Things You Missed In The 'Moon Knight' Trailer
Moon Knight -

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 5:34 pm

Expected to to be one of Marvel's most gritty and dark shows, set in England, 'Moon Knight' revolves around the character of Marc who suffers from insomnia, he get's superhuman abilities while on a journey to fight crime.Here is taking a look at 5 things you might have missed and will absolutely love as a Marvel fan from the glimpses of the 'Moon Knight' (2022) trailer starring actor Oscar Isaac that dropped on 18th January 2022.

The Rubik's Cube

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from the 'Moon Knight' trailer. We see him solve a Rubiks Cube, which is actually a reference to his shifting persona's between the characters of Marc and Steve.

Moon KnightActor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

Identity Disorder

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight'. His character Marc Spector is an ex-mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), with his other personality being that of Steven Grant.

Moon KnightActor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

Moon Knight

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022). The Egyptian moon god Khonsu endows superhuman abilities on Marc Spector to help fight crime. The Moon Knight's costume is based on the Egyptian mummification process.

Moon KnightActor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

Egyptian References

In this still from the 'Moon Knight' trailer, we see a crocodile, many feel this is one of the many Egyptian references from that the trailer is filled with.  The crocodile is understood to be referring to the Egyptian god of the Nile River, Sobek.

Moon KnightA still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

The Villian

Moon KnightActor Ethan Hawke in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

A still of actor Ethan Hawke from the 'Moon Knight' trailer. Many fans are wondering who the main antagonist Arthur Harrow is? The answer is, in the comics Arthur Harrow is a doctor who experimented on human subjects.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Movies Hollywood Marvel Comics Marvel Studios
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

5 Indian Murder Mystery's That Are A Must Watch

5 Indian Murder Mystery's That Are A Must Watch

Shreyas Talpade on dubbing for 'Pushpa' in Hindi: Allu Arjun made my job easier

After Ranveer Singh's '83' Debacle, Here Are 10 Films That Met A Similar Fate

Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Instagram After Four-Month Pause

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold