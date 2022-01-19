5 Things You Missed In The 'Moon Knight' Trailer

Expected to to be one of Marvel's most gritty and dark shows, set in England, 'Moon Knight' revolves around the character of Marc who suffers from insomnia, he get's superhuman abilities while on a journey to fight crime.Here is taking a look at 5 things you might have missed and will absolutely love as a Marvel fan from the glimpses of the 'Moon Knight' (2022) trailer starring actor Oscar Isaac that dropped on 18th January 2022.

The Rubik's Cube

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from the 'Moon Knight' trailer. We see him solve a Rubiks Cube, which is actually a reference to his shifting persona's between the characters of Marc and Steve.

Identity Disorder

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight'. His character Marc Spector is an ex-mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), with his other personality being that of Steven Grant.

Moon Knight

Actor Oscar Isaac in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022). The Egyptian moon god Khonsu endows superhuman abilities on Marc Spector to help fight crime. The Moon Knight's costume is based on the Egyptian mummification process.

Egyptian References

In this still from the 'Moon Knight' trailer, we see a crocodile, many feel this is one of the many Egyptian references from that the trailer is filled with. The crocodile is understood to be referring to the Egyptian god of the Nile River, Sobek.

The Villian

Actor Ethan Hawke in a still from 'Moon Knight' (2022).

A still of actor Ethan Hawke from the 'Moon Knight' trailer. Many fans are wondering who the main antagonist Arthur Harrow is? The answer is, in the comics Arthur Harrow is a doctor who experimented on human subjects.