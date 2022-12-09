5 Pics Of Jasmin Bhasin's Phuket Trip That Will Make You Want To Take A Vacay Right About Now

After the release of her recent film, ‘Honeymoon’, Jasmin Bhasin was seen taking a well-deserved vacation in the beautiful city of Phuket. Her social media is filled with pics from the holiday destination, and people have been wanting to see more and more of the actress vacationing in the beach destination.

The actress has posted a bunch of pictures from the trip that will surely make you want to pack your bags and take a vacation immediately. Take a look at how Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying her vacation to the fullest:

We all scream for ice cream! Here is an adorable picture of Jasmin Bhasin posing in front of a large display of melting ice cream! Don't you want to get a cone of ice cream as soon as possible?

Chilling by the pool. Jasmin Bhasin posted a picture of her chilling by the pool in her green dress and compliments it with a contrasting hot pink bag and footwear. She also wears a pair of funky sunglasses to beat the heat.

Fluffy and huggable. Here Jasmin Bhasin shares a really sweet picture of her posing in front of a giant teddy bear. We really can't tell who is cuter, Jasmin or the very huggable teddy bear.

Eating healthy! After trying a bunch of delicious savoury foods, your palette needs a break. This candid moment of Jasmin enjoying a plate of fresh and sweet fruits was caught on camera and we are definitely not complaining.

Breakfast at the pool! In this picture, Jasmin is seen enjoying a hearty breakfast as she is sitting by the pool taking in the view of the beautiful, vast sea.

This was a glimpse of Jasmin Bhasin's wonderful vacation in Phuket. We can't wait for her to upload more pictures so that we can enjoy a vacation from the comfort of our homes.