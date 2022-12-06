Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Home Art & Entertainment

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Disha Patni’s wardrobe is a goldmine of all types of fashion inspiration. Today let’s browse through some of her hottest gym outfits that you can definitely steal and add to your gym wardrobe.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 3:24 pm

Disha Patani has established herself in Bollywood as some of the fittest actors and today she is recognised for both her deadly dancing moves and her washboard abs. Her fitness regimen includes an impressive variety of exercises, such as deadlifts and kickboxing, and is frequently paired with millennial-friendly outfits that strike the perfect balance between fashion and form.

Here are a few outfits from Disha Patani's closet that you should save if you developed a newfound love for working out. Here’s browsing through Disha Patani’s gym wardrobe:

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani has a secret love for sports bras paired with shorts and is often spotted wearing them in the gym.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

To add flavour to her sports bra paired with shorts, Disha layers the look with a jacket, which makes her a total fashion inspiration in the gym.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani’s wardrobe is all about layering the look well and how. Disha certainly knows how to layer a good outfit well, such as this where she has donned a black jacket, pink sports bra, and leggings.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

This beige sports bra and leggings of such a colour is highlighting her toned abs.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani Instagram

When it is a back day, and you want to flex your muscles, this is exactly what you should wear. Just like Disha Patani.

Related stories

5 Disha Patani Airport Looks That Give The Perfect Comfort Vibes

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics

Tags

Art & Entertainment Disha Patani Fashion
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop