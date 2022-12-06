5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Disha Patani has established herself in Bollywood as some of the fittest actors and today she is recognised for both her deadly dancing moves and her washboard abs. Her fitness regimen includes an impressive variety of exercises, such as deadlifts and kickboxing, and is frequently paired with millennial-friendly outfits that strike the perfect balance between fashion and form.

Here are a few outfits from Disha Patani's closet that you should save if you developed a newfound love for working out. Here’s browsing through Disha Patani’s gym wardrobe:

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani has a secret love for sports bras paired with shorts and is often spotted wearing them in the gym.

Disha Patani Instagram

To add flavour to her sports bra paired with shorts, Disha layers the look with a jacket, which makes her a total fashion inspiration in the gym.

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani’s wardrobe is all about layering the look well and how. Disha certainly knows how to layer a good outfit well, such as this where she has donned a black jacket, pink sports bra, and leggings.

Disha Patani Instagram

This beige sports bra and leggings of such a colour is highlighting her toned abs.

Disha Patani Instagram

When it is a back day, and you want to flex your muscles, this is exactly what you should wear. Just like Disha Patani.