5 Bollywood Divas Who've Brought A New Dimension To Action Flicks

Doing action on screen is not an easy job. You’ve to not just be accurate with your kicks and punches to make them look real and believable, but at the same time, you’ve to also ensure that you’re not injuring your co-actor. After all, it’s make-believe fight and action sequences. While there have been numerous men who are famous for bringing the best action flicks in Bollywood, there are few women also who have given out the choicest performances when it came to action flicks.

Here are 5 Bollywood divas who have pushed their limits always when it came to doing action flicks:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen in an action-packed mode in Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Phantom’, as well as in Ali Abbas Zafar's ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. She has always managed to make the action sequences look oh-so-perfect. She was seen doing some difficult action sequences and nailing it and how! Audiences are eagerly awaiting to see her in ‘Tiger 3’.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been leaving audiences awestruck with most of her performances, but there ae a few where she did some kickass action sequences and left everyone speechless. Her performance in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Baby’ and later in its prequel ‘Naam Shabana’ was fantastic. They remain to date some of her finest performances. She killed every action scene she appeared in. Audiences are eagerly waiting for her to sign an action film soon.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji nailed her character as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Pradeep Sarkar's ‘Mardaani’ and later in its sequel ‘Mardaani 2’. Both the installations of the film have done great business at the box-office and a huge portion of it was because of the jaw-dropping action sequences. People simply couldn’t take their eyes off her.

Sonakshi Sinha

AR Murgadoss' ‘Akira’ showed a completely unknown and different side of Sonakshi Sinha. The audience for the very first time saw her doing some kickass action scenes and loved her immensely. Even though the film didn’t do well at the box-office, the action sequences were not just shot brilliantly but even performed with finesse by Sinha. It wouldn’t be bad to see her get back to that action avatar for a sequel of the movie.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan is all set to surprise the audience with her new action avatar, as she stars opposite Nagarjuna in ‘The Ghost’. Chauhan will be seen doing some strenuous sequences that required intense training and preparation. Audiences are quite excited to check out her new avatar.