Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

4 Stunning Looks From Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Wardrobe That Are Absolutely Disruptive

Home Art & Entertainment

4 Stunning Looks From Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Wardrobe That Are Absolutely Disruptive

Just like his sister Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too has been a fashion icon when it comes to his sartorial choices. Here are a few looks from his wardrobe that are a must-have in every man’s wardrobe.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Fashion Choices Are A Must Have In Every Men's Wardrobes Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 7:39 pm

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Instagram handle is an endless scroll of sass and fashion. The ‘Thar’ actor spares no chance to showcase his vivacity through his style and his experimenting fashion acumen. While the stunner aces every look he chooses to take on, there are some that are definitely a keeper.

Here are four looks from his wardrobe that are worth striking a storm.

The Class

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor oozed charm in this cocoa double-breasted blazer and stunned all of his fans. His poise intensifies the look ten times more and we are absolutely taken aback by his style statement.

Eco Centrist Charm

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a fierce experimentalist, and we indeed see him exploring styles to see what will stand out. Being inclined towards ecocentrism, Kapoor chose to don a sustainable denim piece by Greg Lauren and shut everyone down with his unique yet appealing style.

The Casual Charmer

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor donned a decorative chain denim by Amiri with a navy blue casual tee. Despite being a blend of a casual and fancy look, the actor gives a chic vibe in the outfit, bringing out another shade of his experimental personality.

Dye To Die For

It's astonishing how Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor aces every single look he embraces. He looks like a classy entrepreneur in this yellow-dyed suit from Amiri who likes to gulp on an espresso on a Monday morning and work throughout the day without losing on that poise.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected