As the glitz and glamour of the 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards unfolded, many prominent actresses took center stage with their captivating sartorial choices. Each actress left an indelible mark, making a bold statement that will surely serve as a fashion inspiration for next year’s SAGs.
Out of the numerous stunning looks, here’s our pick of the seven best-dressed actresses from the red carpet.
Jennifer Aniston
‘The Morning Show’ star looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet. She donned a shiny silver sequin gown designed by Celine, which had an eye-catching thigh-high slit. Jennifer Aniston, who is known to usually wear black outfits to award ceremonies, stepped away from the usual, and added a bit sparkle and shimmer to her ensemble this time. With minimal accessories and minimal make-up, the actress looked as elegant as ever.
Emma Stone
The ‘Poor Things’ actress chose a custom Louis Vuitton dress for the award night. Her metallic lace slip gown was intricately adorned with beautiful sequins, pearls, and crystals throughout, making gorgeous fern leaves from its patterns. The hem of her backless dress was neatly finished with shimmering blue beadwork. To complete her ensemble, she accessorized it with the luxury brand’s High Jewellery collection.
Brie Larson
The ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ star ditched a dress and opted for a co-ord set. She rocked the carpet in a custom-made, peachy Versace attire. Inspired by a Vogue cover from 20 years ago of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, the sophisticated ensemble comprises of a long-sleeve knotted crop top matched with a heavy ball gown skirt adorned with a bow and many flares. Her ensemble was complemented by pink opal rings and earrings from Irene Neuwirth.
Lily Gladstone
‘The Killers of the Flower Moon’ actress looked as radiant as ever. She turned heads in her hot red Armani Privé gown adorned with flowing tiers of fringe. Pairing the outfit with rings from Van Cleef & Arpels, she enhanced her overall look with colourful beaded earrings crafted by Molly Murphy-Adams, a descendant of the Oglala Lakota tribe.
Carey Mulligan
The ‘Maestro’ star herself looked like a trophy in her outfit from Armani Privé. She exuded confidence and poise in a strapless liquid gold strapless gown. Completing her attire with accessories from Fred Leighton and Kwiat Jewels, she looked perfect. And might I add, this might have just been Carey Mulligan’s best look from all the carpets she has graced in these past two months.
Emily Blunt
The ‘Oppenheimer’ actress was looking ravishing in her custom-made red halter-neck gown with a train from the luxurious house of Louis Vuitton. She took her style up a notch with beautiful jewellery from Tiffany & Co. Blunt was heavy on accessories, which included a Jean Schlumberger Petal Fringe necklace and a pair of Elsa Peretti’s gold bone cuffs. With a peachy make-up look and wavy hair, the actress stole the limelight.
Anne Hathaway
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star turned heads in this archival Versace blue dress – no, cerulean coloured dress – a nod to the aforementioned movie in which her character is schooled on the shades of blue. Enhanced with an oversized belt, she paired the entire ensemble with diamond jewellery and a silver clutch. The only one on the carpet donning this unique coloured outfit, it was a perfect idea for Anne Hathaway’s reunion with the movie’s cast members.
As the star-studded award night came to an end, these actresses have left an indelible mark. Which one was your favourite? Share your thoughts with us!