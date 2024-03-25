'3 Body Problem' Creators Have 'More Than A Rough Idea' For Season 2 Despite No Netflix Renewal Yet

Currently, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of the series for a second season. But, it looks positive that the show will have a Season 2, despite the mixed reactions. Moreover, the show’s creators, David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo, revealed in discussions with Collider that they are actively developing the storyline for the upcoming season. “For season 2, we’ve got more than just a rough idea. We’re much farther along with that plan than rough idea stages. From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is.”