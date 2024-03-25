'3 Body Problem' Creators Have 'More Than A Rough Idea' For Season 2 Despite No Netflix Renewal Yet

‘3 Body Problem,’ which is currently available for streaming on Netflix, has caught the attention of all sci-fi enthusiasts. Ever since it landed on the giant streaming platform, this series, from the minds behind ‘Game of Thrones,’ has sparked discussions online. Combining science, mysteries, and gripping suspense, the end of the first season has left viewers wanting to know what happens next.
Currently, Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of the series for a second season. But, it looks positive that the show will have a Season 2, despite the mixed reactions. Moreover, the show’s creators, David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo, revealed in discussions with Collider that they are actively developing the storyline for the upcoming season. “For season 2, we’ve got more than just a rough idea. We’re much farther along with that plan than rough idea stages. From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is.”
Advertisement
For those not versed, the show has been adapted by Liu Cixin’s Chinese novel trilogy. And because, over the course of the three books there are many twists, the makers still haven’t mapped out precisely how the characters will reach those points. They further stated, “But we know they got to get to that place. Because that place and that place and that place are the reason we pick these books up and wanted to adapt them in the first place.”
Additionally, Weiss had previously told Games Radar, “Because if we do get a second season, we’ll need to hit the ground running in terms of pre-production and production to get it out to people in some kind of reasonable time.”
Advertisement
As of now, Season 2 is yet to be greenlit. But when it does, the anticipation will be sky-high for what’s more to come. Whether you’re a sci-fi fan or even like mysteries, ‘3 Body Problem’ is good binge-watch material, with each episode bringing something new to the table.