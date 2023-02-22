10 Years Of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh Pens A Heartfelt Note For Late Co-Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

As it's been ten years since the film 'Kai Po Che!', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, released, actor Amit Sadh penned a heartfelt note for his friend and late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of him posing alongside Sushant and Rajkummar. Amit wrote: "#10yearsofkaipoche. Thank you for the beautiful chapter that we had together, I will always miss you Bro !! And big love to #teamkaipoche And forever grateful to @gattukapoor and @castingchhabra for this film !!!"

Film's director Abhishek Kapoor wrote a long note and called Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar and Amit "exceptional actors." "These boys were just dynamite together , throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank you for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way."

"I learnt a lot from this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people you work with and kaipoche was backed by the best team ever.. my writer @chaudhuripubali who worked with me to adapt #3mistakesofmylife by @chetanbhagat (thank u Chetan for trusting me with ur book) and turn it into a screenplay."

He expressed gratitude to everyone who was a part of the film. "#eternallygrateful Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart #10yearsofkaipoche."

'Kai Po Che!: Brothers... For Life' is a 2013 buddy sports drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's book 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life'.