‘Wonder Women’ Stirs National Language Controversy

‘Wonder Women’ has been garnering a lot of news ever since the first trailer of the movie was released. The film revolves around pregnant women from different backgrounds coming together at a prenatal care centre, and how the pregnancy changes their lives.

However, one scene from the movie, in particular, has been causing a lot of controversies. Remember the north Indian vs south Indian language controversy that happened a few months back? Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep were at loggerheads and people from various film industries just stepped in to give their opinions about the same. Now, ‘Wonder Woman’s this viral scene has created a similar stir online.

In the aforementioned scene, a lady hailing from North India asks the teacher to speak in Hindi since she doesn’t understand English. To this, another one of the pregnant women says that she doesn’t understand Hindi. To this, the first woman opines that the country’s national language is Hindi, insinuating that everyone should know the language. To add fuel here, another pregnant woman reveals that both Hindi and English are merely official languages, and neither of them is the national language. Reverting to this, the first lady says that she understands a bit of Madrasi. This created another stir among the women. Another lady clarifies that there are numerous languages in south India, but there isn’t any language called Madrasi.

This scene has become the talk of town considering that it gives impetus to the ongoing national language controversy all over the country. However, many have also sided with the makers of the film saying that they’ve not shown the scene trying to discriminate, but they’ve actually pointed out the real issues and brought it to the limelight.

Well, discrimination or not, the scene has become the topic of discussion among people all over. ‘Wonder Women’ was released on Sony Liv recently.