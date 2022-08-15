Monday, Aug 15, 2022
'Will Remain A Proud Indian Till My Last Breath,' Says Chiyaan Vikram

Wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day, actor Vikram, who is also fondly referred to as 'Chiyaan' Vikram, on Monday said that he was born an Indian and that he would remain a proud Indian till his last breath. The actor, who after a long delay chose to join Twitter only on Friday, wrote: "Born an Indian. Till my last breath will remain .. a proud Indian." He also wrote in Tamil, 'Thaai Manne Vanakkam (Salutations to motherland). Iniya Sudhandhira thina nalvazhthukkal (Sweet Independence Day wishes) #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022."

Chiyaan Vikram IANS

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 4:51 pm

The actor also retweeted a clip posted by a fan from his recent film, 'Maahan'. The clip has a child dressed like Gandhi handing Vikram the National flag.

The actor also retweeted a clip posted by a fan from his recent film, 'Maahan'. The clip has a child dressed like Gandhi handing Vikram the National flag.

Several actors from all the four south Indian film industries have expressed their Independence Day wishes to the people of the country. Like Vikram, several others like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Kiccha Sudeep greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

Art & Entertainment Chiyaan Vikram Independence Day Indian Cinema 75th Independence Day Motherland Patriotic India At 75
