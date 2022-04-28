Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
'Uunchai': Sooraj Barjatya Wraps Up Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Starrer

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are coming together for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. The film’s production has finally wrapped.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has finished filming for his latest directorial venture ‘Uunchai’, which features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Nafisa Ali and Parineeti Chopra.

Billed as a story of four friends, the film went into production last October in Nepal.

Kher took to Instagram and posted a reel set to the song ‘Mujhse Juda Hokar’ from their 1994 hit ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ also directed by Barjatya.

In the video, the cast, including him, Bachchan, Irani and Neena Gupta, along with the crew are seen doing a jumping action.

"It's a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji's signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you (sic)," Kher wrote.

‘Uunchai’ marks Barjatya's return to direction after his 2015 drama ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ which starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

[With Inputs From PTI]

