‘Tripling 3’ On Zee5 To ‘Four More Shots Please 3’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.

Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Maanvi Gagroo, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Shernaz Patel, Kallirroi Tziafeta

Available On: Zee5

Story: People always imagine about having road trips with their friends, but who would imagine having a road trip with their siblings? Well, ‘Tripling’ is all about sibling bonding. Three siblings who are very different from each other and forced to tackle familial issues every season and have to invariably go a road trip with each other. This season they’ve to tackle their parents as they’re the ones wanting a divorce.

‘Four More Shots Please 3’

Director: Joyeeta

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani Judge, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Story: It revolves around four unapologetically flawed women who live life, fall in love, make blunders and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in millennial Mumbai.

‘The Serpent Queen’

Show Creator: Justin Haythe

Cast: Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Liv Hill, Naomi Battrick, Colm Meaney, George Jaques, Ludivine Sagnier, Sennia Nanua, Rebecca Gethings, Adam Garcia, Kiruna Stamell, Charles Dance, Antonia Clarke, Ray Panthaki, Raza Jaffrey, Ruby Bentall, Alex Heath

Available On: Lionsgate Play

Story: Considered an immigrant, common and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to concieve. Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.

‘Bimbisara’

Director: Mallidi Vashist

Cast: Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy

Available On: Zee5

Story: A fiction fantasy film about the life and times of king Bimbisara.

‘Paradise Highway’

Director: Anna Gutto

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche, Frank Grillo, Hala Finley, Cameron Monaghan, Veronica Ferres, Christiane Seidel, Jackie Dallas, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Trayce Malachi, Calvin Williams, Raymond McAnally, Jayden Hamilton, Walker Babington, Tracy Pfau, Diva Tyler, Jwaundace Candece, Xavier Scott Evans

Available On: Lionsgate Play