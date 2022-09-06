Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Khan To Reportedly Shoot 'Special Sequence' With Salman Khan This Month

The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, went on floors last year in March. It is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 10:21 pm

The spy thriller 'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to release worldwide on April 21, 2023, after much delay. The spy thriller, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), stars the two actors as Tiger and Zoya, two espionage agents. The film went on floors last year in March and has been shot at various locations, both in India and abroad. 

Now we hear that Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to shoot for the film. As per a report in ETimes, SRK will be shooting a “special sequence" with Salman this month. “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month,” the report quoted a source as saying. 

Well, we cannot wait to see the two Khan reunite on the silver screen. 

The first film in the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), was helmed by Kabir Khan, and chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif). The sequel 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). 

Now, the third instalment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for films like 'Fan' and 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 'Tiger 3' will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Work wise, Salman is busy shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. SRK, on the other hand, is in Chennai for Atlee’s film.

Related stories

Tiger 3 Release Date Announced: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Reunite For The Spy Thriller

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' Shooting On Hold Due To Rising Covid-19 Cases

Jatin Sarna Rejected Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' And 11 Other Movies

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger 3 Shah Rukh Khan 30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan's Son Salman Khan Salman Khan Films Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Couples Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan

Arshdeep Singh And The Intolerant Indian Fan