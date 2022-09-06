‘Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Khan To Reportedly Shoot 'Special Sequence' With Salman Khan This Month

The spy thriller 'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to release worldwide on April 21, 2023, after much delay. The spy thriller, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), stars the two actors as Tiger and Zoya, two espionage agents. The film went on floors last year in March and has been shot at various locations, both in India and abroad.

Now we hear that Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to shoot for the film. As per a report in ETimes, SRK will be shooting a “special sequence" with Salman this month. “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Well, we cannot wait to see the two Khan reunite on the silver screen.

The first film in the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), was helmed by Kabir Khan, and chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif). The sequel 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was said to be inspired from the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

Now, the third instalment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is known for films like 'Fan' and 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 'Tiger 3' will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Work wise, Salman is busy shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. SRK, on the other hand, is in Chennai for Atlee’s film.