'Things Are Different Now' - Sonu Sood On 'Samrat Prithviraj' Not Getting The Expected Box Office Collection

'Samrat Prithviraj,' featuring actor Akshay Kumar in the titular role, was released across the world. Even though it is one of Bollywood's most expensive projects, the box office isn't looking well, and here's what Sonu Sood has to say about it.

The actor plays the role of Chand Bardai in the historical drama. He has stated that it is not a film and that "a lot of hard effort" has gone into it, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

Upon being asked about 'Samrat Prithviraj' not receiving the expected box office result, Sood said, "The film is very special. I got a chance to portray a wonderful character and people gave it a lot of love. I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it."

Apart from the latest release, Sood is gearing up to launch a huge initiative just days after the film's theatrical release. He has something "very exciting" that he wants to share with the world and will reveal it on June 7.