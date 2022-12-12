‘The White Lotus 2’: Before The Intriguing Finale, Here’s A Quick Recap Of The Season So Far

After a season of deliciously sneery social satire, asinine conversations, divine food, and a picturesque location, HBO’s Emmy-winning series ‘The White Lotus’ came back with a new season on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Changing setting from Hawaiian beaches to a Sicilian resort, the series followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Created by Emmy winner Mike White, the new finale is all set to release today. While audiences wait for this satirical comedy-drama to unfold more secrets, here’s bringing you a quick recap on the season to gear up for the exciting finale.

Harper And Ethan’s Relationship

Since the start of the series, the Spillers, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), have been in a tiff. Harper is suspicious of her husband cheating and tries to give him a taste of his own medicine by openly flirting with his friend, Cameron Sullivian (Theo James).

Tanya And The Prenup Agreement

While our favourite character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge), has been spying on her not-so-favourite husband, Greg Hunt (Jon Gries)’s mysterious phone calls, it’s in the latest episode that we see that Quentin is up to something fishy. It's a game of money and love that we will see unfold in the finale.

The Manager And The Pianist

We got to see our no-bullshit manager, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), have a fling with the resort’s new pianist. While we sit and wonder who she is, we would also love to see how her character arc concludes in the finale.

The Di Grasso Family

Three men across generations are out to find their American-Italian family roots, each having their own secrets. With a family history of having unhealthy relationships with women, it’ll be fun to see how things turn out for Albie (Adam DiMarco), who has started developing feelings for Lucia (Simone Tabasco).

The Murder

With suspicion, spying, abduction and money all coming into play in the penultimate episode of the series, we now await the finale to uncover who gets murdered, while the tension builds amongst the guest of the resort.