'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Incorrect Description Of The Genocide

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is enraged that Wikipedia described 'The Kashmir Files' report as "inaccurate" and "connected with conspiracy theories." As a consequence, the online encyclopaedia edited the description and removed the phrase "connected with conspiracy theories."

Agnihotri took to social media to explain his opinions on this gesture by Wikipedia.

'The Kashmir Files' recently celebrated its 50th day on the market. On May 1, Agnihotri uploaded a snapshot of The Kashmir Files' Wikipedia page. "It paints the early 1990s migration as a genocide, an idea commonly regarded false and connected with conspiracy theories," according to the description.

Here's what he wrote in his caption:

Dear @Wikipedia,



You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’.



You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

However, the description of 'The Kashmir Files' has since been changed by Wikipedia. It now says, 'It paints the early 1990s migration as a genocide, a widely held misconception."