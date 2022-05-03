Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Incorrect Description Of The Genocide

After 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for describing the genocide of Kashmir Pandits as a conspiracy theory, the online encyclopaedia changed the description.

'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Incorrect Description Of The Genocide
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 1:22 pm

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is enraged that Wikipedia described 'The Kashmir Files' report as "inaccurate" and "connected with conspiracy theories." As a consequence, the online encyclopaedia edited the description and removed the phrase "connected with conspiracy theories." 

Agnihotri took to social media to explain his opinions on this gesture by Wikipedia.

'The Kashmir Files' recently celebrated its 50th day on the market. On May 1, Agnihotri uploaded a snapshot of The Kashmir Files' Wikipedia page. "It paints the early 1990s migration as a genocide, an idea commonly regarded false and connected with conspiracy theories," according to the description.

Related stories

The Kashmir Files's OTT Release Set For May 13 On Zee5

After 'The Kashmir Files' Success, Vivek Agnihotri Teases 'The Delhi Files'

Darshan Kumaar On 'The Kashmir Files': It Has Been Most Challenging Role Till Date

Here's what he wrote in his caption:

However, the description of 'The Kashmir Files' has since been changed by Wikipedia. It now says, 'It paints the early 1990s migration as a genocide, a widely held misconception."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vivek Agnihotri Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Vivek Agnihotri Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Film Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Bollywood Vivek Agnihotri On Wikipedia Vivek Agnihotri Allegation Vivek Agnihotri India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'