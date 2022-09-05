Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘The Kashmir Files' Producer-Actress Pallavi Joshi On Why Bollywood Films Aren't Working: India's Problems Don't Feature In Them Anymore

Pallavi Joshi, who starred in and co-produced ‘The Kashmir Files', reasons why Bollywood films aren’t getting successful at the box office.

Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 12:32 pm

Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi’s film ‘The Kashmir Files' turned out to be one of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, despite featuring no A-list actors. Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, the film grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide. Directed by Pallavi’s husband Vivek Agnihotri, the film revolves around the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley over 30 years ago. 

On the other hand, much bigger films under bigger banners failed to impress the audience and crash-landed at the box office. Those include the likes of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. Now, Pallavi, in a chat with Hindustan Times, talked about what Bollywood is lacking and why films are tanking at the box-office. 

“I am not an expert in Bollywood so I don’t know what went wrong with Shamshera or Dobaaraa and other films. But I can certainly tell you what worked in favour of our film. I have always believed that the audience realises the intent with which you put across your subject or performance. In theatre, there were days when I lost focus and wouldn’t get the same reaction from the audience. And those were the most miserable days. And the same applies to films as well. Through the screen too, people realise your honesty,” she said. 

The actress, who has been in the industry for a long time, said that the box-office failure of Bollywood films is also due to the disconnect they have with the audience. 

“As an artist, the training is to show a mirror to society. So, even if you are a little anti-establishment, that’s ok. If you see the films of Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, they mirrored whatever was happening around in the society. The films were based around the problems India was facing at that time. Somehow, the problems of India do not feature in our films anymore. Hence, there is that disconnect,” she signed off. 

‘The Kashmir Files’, apart from Pallavi, also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Related stories

Pallavi Joshi On Filmmakers Opposing ‘The Kashmir Files’ For Oscars: You Keep Your Narrative And I’ll Keep Mine

Filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray Supports Anurag Kashyap, Says Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ Will Be 'Embarrassment To India' If Sent To Oscars

'The Kashmir Files', 'Campus Diaries' Top IMDb Top 10 Films, Web Series

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files Sounds Of The Kashmir Files Pallavi Joshi Mithun Chakraborty Anupam Kher Darshan Kumar Vivek Agnihotri Vivek Agnihotri Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Bollywood Director Vivek Agnihotri Boycott Trend Mithun Chakraborty Anupam Kher Darshan Kumar Pallavi Joshi Vivek Agnihotri New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films