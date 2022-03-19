Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
‘The Kashmir Files’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Movie Records Highest Single Day Total On Holi

Director Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ managed to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on Holi, March 18. It also recorded its highest single-day total.

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 12:49 pm

Director Vivek Rajan Agnihotri's film ‘The Kashmir Files’ continued its glorious run at the box office despite tough competition from actor Akshay Kumar's ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri broke all records as it surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark in just a week. The film clocked in Rs 19.15 crore on Holi, March 18, taking the total box office collection to Rs 116.45 crore. The movie which was released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

‘The Kashmir Files’ has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore net at the box office. Now it is racing towards the Rs 150 crore mark and should touch that mark before the end of the second weekend. On Holi, March 18, ‘The Kashmir Files’ minted Rs 19.15 crore. The total box office collection now stands at Rs 116.45 crore. The movie recorded the biggest single-day total on its eight-day.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles highlights... Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [ 19.15 cr] Will comfortably cross 150 cr in Weekend 2 Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adarsh also tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY *Day 8* of #TKF [ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: 116.45 cr. #India biz."

‘The Kashmir Files’ tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. It is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-touching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

