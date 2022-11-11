‘The Crown 5’ On Netflix To ‘Breathe 3’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.

‘Breathe 3’

Director: Mayank Sharma

Cast: Ivana Kaur, Resham Shrivardhan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Saiyami Kher, Shrikant Verma, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Abhishek Bachchan, Naveen Kasturia

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Story: ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows 2’ or ‘Breathe 3’ takes on from where it left the last season. Abhishek Bachchan is back as Dr Avinash and J, and he is trying to complete the mission that he couldn’t finish in the last season. He is out here to murder 6 more people and all those victims have been convicted on the basis of the 10 sins of the mythological character Ravana. Will the gritty cop Amit Sadh be able to save these people from getting killed? Will Nithya Menen be able to save her daughter Ivana Kaur from the monster J? Will Dr Avinash be able to suppress J and be done with him forever? Well, for all that you’ll have to watch the show.

‘The Crown 5’

Series Creator: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonny Lee Miller, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison, Natascha McElhone, Marcia Warren

Available On: Netflix

Story: The show, which is based loosely on the royal family of Britain has made fans eagerly await the 5th season. ‘The Crown’ follows the story of Queen Elizabeth since her marriage into the royal family. It also focuses on how the Queen managed her personal life and professional life and how she tackled the challenges which came during this time. This season promises to focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles's media war. The monarchical debate is like none other and gives us a war perspective from a source that doesn't come from a commonplace. Go back to the '90s — and witness Queen Elizabeth II's biggest challenge. The historical drama takes us through the late 1980s and early 1990s, during one of the British royal family's most challenging decades.

‘Monica, O My Darling’

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sukant Goel, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Available On: Netflix

Story: A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. Will the expert be able to save himself? Well, you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

‘Mukhbir’

Director: Shivam Nair, Jayprad Desai

Cast: Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Misra, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Karan Oberoi, Bijou Thaangjam, Dilip Shankar, Atul Kumar, Sushil Pandey, Suneel Shanbag

Available On: Zee5

Story: After the Sino-India war, a highly trained Indian spy enters Pakistan on a mission to gather crucial intelligence and stop Pakistan from launching an attack against India. Will he succeed?

‘Tanaav’

Director: Sudhir Mishra, Sachin Krishn

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Adil Pala, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa, Zarina Wahab, Mir Sarwar

Available On: Sony Liv

Story: A special force is sent to Kashmir to keep terrorism under control. Team leader kills the leader of the terrorists. Later it was found that the terrorist leader was still alive and was planning something big to upset the peace in Kashmir. Set against the backdrop of kashmir in the year 2017, ‘Tanaav’ tells the story of a special covert ops unit, their bravery and courage. It deals with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge.