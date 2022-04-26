Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Team Apologises For The Wrong Information About Lata Mangeshkar's Song

The team of Indian sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' formally apologised for airing the wrong date of release of late singer Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo'.

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:35 pm

The ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ society saw a musical affair recently. The members participated in a musical night and discussed various songs. However, the show’s team aired an incorrect fact about late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song, ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’. After it was aired, the makers apologised to everyone. 

The note was signed by creator Asit Modi and the entire TMKOC team. They addressed the mistaken and correct year of the song’s release in the apology. 

In the episode, the society members played and danced to various iconic songs. Dadaji played by actor Amit Bhatt also shared some interesting things about the songs with the youngsters. When Mangeshkar’s song was mentioned, Bhatt said the wrong date. As of now, TMKOC is the longest running Indian sitcom which was started on July 28, 2008. 

Legenedary singer, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after battling Covid-19. She was cremated in Shivaji Park.

