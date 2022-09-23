'Sooryavanshi' Actor Mrunal Jain On National Cinema Day: There Is No Substitute For Watching Films On The Big Screen

National Cinema Day has always been observed on September 16. However, this year, it was announced that cinemas across India will celebrate it on September 23 instead. What’s more? This year the audiences can watch films for just Rs 75. In fact, millions of moviegoers were expected to join the National Cinema Day in over 4,000 silver screens across India.

An initiative of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), film-buffs can walk into any cinema of their choice along with other "special surprises" lined up for them to mark the NCD.

Talking about the amazing initiative, actor Mrunal Jain, who rose to fame with TV show ‘Uttaran’, said, “I am extremely happy with the declaration of National Cinema Day. We all love cinema. My favourite is Hrithik Roshan but his film isn't in theatres yet. So, I will catch up with Brahmastra. Footfalls have to increase in theatres as there is no substitute for watching films on the big screen with popcorn.”

Mrunal is taking his love for sports further by joining the Tennis Premier League. He is all set to debut with the Season 4 of TPL as the co-owner of Punjab Tigers' Team. He also made his television comeback with a prominent role in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Not just television, Mrunal was also seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Sooryavanshi’, in which he shared the screen with Akshay Kumar. He had essayed an antagonistic role in the film and the actor previously shared that he was glad to have been a part of the film. He was also seen in Karan Vishwanath Kashyap’s 2020 film, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’, starring Akshaye Khanna, Priyank Sharma and Riva Kishan.

Coming back to National Cinema Day, some of the major films exhibited during the NCD included 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'RRR', 'Vikram', 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', or Hollywood big films like 'Doctor Strange', 'Top Gun: Maverick', and other films.