'Seetimaarr' Actress Bhumika Chawla Finds Happiness In Painting

Actress Bhumika Chawla is best known in Hindi cinema for her work in the film 'Tere Naam' and her work in Southern cinema boasts of some of the best blockbusters. The actress, who was last seen in the film 'Seetimaarr', knows how to utilise her free time, when she is not in between takes. Not many know that Chawala enjoys indulging in a different form of art during her 'me time'.



She tells us, "I paint on and off, not very regularly. But since I was in school, I had an inclination for it. Earlier it used to be water colours, now it is acrylic on canvas. I paint and draw my heart and mind on paper. It makes me happy."

Paintings by Actress Bhumika Chawla.



She is also known in Bollywood for films such as 'Gandhi, My Father' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The source of her inspiration to indulge in artistic activities can be anything for her.



"Inspiration can come from anywhere, sometimes it’s another painting, sometimes it’s people, sometimes nature… Whatever enthuses a reaction from me, I paint that on paper. I don’t remember how many paintings I have made. I think around more than 15 or 20 that are good enough, rest there are many I have worked on since I was a kid,” she says.



While she always wanted to pursue painting professionally, currently she is busy donning multiple hats and balancing them.



"It was on my bucket list for a long time to have my own painting exhibition, but with time passing priorities change and other things take over. For now balancing between my career, my family and my child, together takes up most of my time. Probably sometime in future I might do an exhibition but right now I am not ready and I don’t have much time,” she says.



The actress will next be seen in Tamil film 'Kannai Nambathey' and Hindi film 'Operation Majnu'.