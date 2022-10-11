Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
‘Ram Setu’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s Epic Historical Adventure Is Filled With Tacky Visuals

Presented by Amazon Prime Video, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ is produced in association with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The trailer was released a while ago, but will it be a visual spectacle as promised?

Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Ram Setu'
Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Ram Setu' Instagram/akshaykumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 5:02 pm

Action-adventure spectacle, ‘Ram Setu’, is all set for a grand theatrical release, this Diwali. Ever since the teaser dropped, the film is being showered with immense love and appreciation and the anticipation for the trailer has been unprecedented. Today, the makers finally released the much-awaited trailer of the action-adventure film and fans were in for another heartbreak.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles. The highly anticipated trailer promised to be thrilling and engaging but sadly ended up looking a bit too tacky with some downmarket visual effects. The film It promises to entertain and also bring to the fore an amazing part of India’s historic heritage, but with such poor visuals, it’s difficult to fathom that it would be a visual extravaganza.

Check out the trailer right here:

For the unversed, the story of ‘Ram Setu’ revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary ‘Ram Setu’ before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Written and directed by Abhishek Sharma (‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’, ‘The Zoya Factor’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘The Shaukeens’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’), the film is releasing on Diwali. It will have a tough competition at the box-office considering there are releases like ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Thank God’ also releasing on the same day.

‘Ram Setu’ releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only in theatres on October 25.

