‘Pop Kaun’ Teaser: Johnny Lever And Saurabh Shukla Parody Shah Rukh-Salman Khan, From Their ‘Pathaan’ Scene

Disney Plus Hotstar has unveiled the first teaser of their upcoming comedy show ‘Pop Kaun’, which features comedy veterans Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla. The promo has Saurabh and Johnny seated wearing pathani suits, thereby spoofing the post-credit scene from ‘Pathaan’. While Saurabh renacts Salman Khan, Johnny plays SRK.

In ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had spoken about doing action films after being in the movies for three decades. Similarly, Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever wonder who would do comedy once they both retire. Soon, the two take a dig at comedian Kapil Sharma without naming him, by calling him the person who calls celebrities on his TV show. Next up, Johnny says that they can’t leave this job to the ‘kids’.

The caption too was on the lines of ‘Pathaan’ with a twist given to SRK’s viral dialogue from the trailer: “Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai!”.

‘Pop Kaun’ has been created by Farhad Samji, who is now awaiting the release of his directorial ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming project, Johnny Lever said in a statement, “From old school punches to new age gags, Pop Kaun has it all. With Pop Kaun, I’m making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year. The creation and direction of Farhad Samji takes the show to newer heights and we are really excited for audiences to enjoy this laughter riot on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Saurabh Shukla added, “Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favorite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen. With Farhad Samji’s creation and direction, we are looking forward to the show releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.”