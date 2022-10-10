‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic of the same name, is continuing with its fantastic run in theatres. After crossing the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in a week, the film has now jumped over to minting more than Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office within ten days of its release.

Clearly, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is on a rampage despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’. To say the least, the film has already witnessed the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema, where it is having a strong run by pulling the crowd to the theatres. In fact, in the state, the collection of ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ has crossed the lifetime collection of ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Baahubali 2’.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film, in Tamil Nadu, is only behind this year’s blockbuster Vikram, which minted Rs 190 crore gross in the state.

Adding more feathers to its cap, the film is also the first non-Rajinikanth starrer in decades to become all-time number one Tamil film in the US. The collections of ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ stand at $5,545,000, thereby taking over the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi blockbuster ‘2.0’, which had minted $5,509,317.

‘PS-1’ is also now this year’s highest grossing Indian film in the UK, much ahead of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, and Bollywood’s recent superhit ‘Brahmastra’.

For the unversed, 'Ponniyin Selvan' revolves around the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later was known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. The film, which released on September 30, stars Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others.